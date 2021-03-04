UPDATE: Body found under Menzies bridge in Chilliwack that of man in 20s

RCMP were on scene under the Menzies Street bridge in Chilliwack on Thursday, March 4, 2021 where a body was found. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

RCMP were on scene at Menzies Street in Chilliwack where a body was found under the bridge over the Hope Slough.

The body is that of a man in his early 20s and his death is not considered suspicious, said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

“Criminality is not suspected,” she said.

Police were called to the location at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday (March 4).

The body was seen part way up the embankment on the southeast side of the bridge, south of Hope River Road. It is unknown if the body was found in the water or on the embankment.

The area was cordoned off while police investigators and the BC Coroners Service conducted their preliminary investigation.

BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation to determine the means by which the death occurred. The Chilliwack RCMP will continue to support BC Coroners Service with its investigation.

The man’s next of kin has been notified and his identity is not being released.

Part of the area was blocked to traffic that morning. A small section of Menzies Street, from Hope River Road over the bridge to Riverside Drive was closed, but traffic on Hope River Road was getting through.

