On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

On Oct. 11 the North Coast Regional District issued a boil water notice for Sandspit. (File photo)

Boil water notice issued for Haida Gwaii

After numerous E. coli bacteria found in a sample of water

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) issued a boil water advisory for Sandspit, a small community of Haida Gwaii, on Oct. 11.

“All water intended for human consumption, as well as water to wash fruit, vegetables, etc., should be brought to a rolling boil and kept at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute,” the NCRD stated in a Facebook post.

One of four water samples taken in early October by the Sandspit Community Water System was reported to have numerous E. coli bacteria, despite a healthy measure of free chlorine.

Northern Health tested the routine samples at a laboratory in Prince Rupert.

Two more samples will be collected from the water source in question, one on Oct. 12 and a second on Oct. 19. If both of these samples test negative for E. coli, then Northern Health will advise the Sandspit Community Water System to remove the boil water notice.

The NCRD owns and operates the Sandspit water system, supplying drinking water to all residents in the community on Moresby Island.

Northern Health Authority dictates the type and frequency of water quality monitoring, with it being monitored for bacteria a minimum of once per month and annually for chemical and physical properties, the NCRD website states.

READ MORE: North Coast Regional District seeks feedback on pump track for proposed Sandspit skatepark

READ MORE: New oil recycling containers will benefit Haida Gwaii

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing set to wrap for Dutch man convicted of sextortion of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

Amanda Todd’s father Norman Todd is seen outside the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C., Tuesday, October 11, 2022. A sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today for the man convicted of multiple sexual offences against teenager Amanda Todd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sentencing set to wrap for Dutch man convicted of sextortion of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Mike Murray, Elaine Yamamoto, Korleen Carreras, Kim Dumore, Pascale Shaw, Dan Ruimy, Gabe Liosis, Brian Dominick, Onyeka Dozie, Johnnie Day, Karen Redkwich, Yvonne Desabrais, Jacques Blackstone, Leah Pillet, Carisa Bell (not pictured), and Jenny Tan (not pictured) were all present at the Thomas Haney Secondary School student meet and greet. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Thomas Haney Secondary School hosts several Maple Ridge candidates

Amanda Todd’s mother, Carol Todd, leaves the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Dutch national Aydin Coban returns to a B.C. Supreme Court courtroom as his multi-day sentencing for child sexploitation resumes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man who sextorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd needs sentence to fit harm he caused: Crown

The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after a crash in Mission involving a Ridge Meadows RCMP member left a man with serious injuries. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows RCMP member under IIO investigation after Mission crash