Highway 97, between Cooper and Spall roads, is closed due to a police incident. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau

Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay away from the area

UPDATE: 1:30p.m.

An Explosive Disposal Unit has been deployed from Vancouver to deal with the situation. A media scrum is being set up nearby by RCMP to give more details.

UPDATE: 1:00p.m.

Sidewalks on both sides of the highway have now been closed in the area of Highway 97 and Cooper Road. Pedestrians are being asked to clear the area. Enterprise Way has also been blocked eastbound from Enterprise Court to Cooper.

ORIGINAL: 12:30p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.

The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.

A strip mall parking lot, where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant, are located has been blocked off to the public.

Police tape is stretched across two stores, Fresh Air and Mary Brown’s.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsHighway 97KelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada banning video app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices
Next story
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back ‘ill-timed’ lobster tweet: documents

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities. (The News files)
LETTER: Seniors struggle to do aqua fitness when they can’t touch pool bottom

Coffee with a Cop is coming to the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Monday. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Coffee with a Cop at Maple Ridge seniors centre

<em>Walk Right Back</em> is coming to the ACT following a sold-out tour across the United Kingdom. (Screen grab from promotional video)
Everly Brothers story coming to the arts centre in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge’s Val Huber was out early Sunday morning to enjoy the stunning combination of sunny skies and snow covered ground. She captured this picture on Trail’s Edge, in east Maple Ridge’s Thornhill area – just east of 240th Street. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Snow makes brilliant skies seem bluer