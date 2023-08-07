Boo enjoyed a fun and engaging treasure hunt at the Grizzly Bear Refuge near Golden. (Nicola Green/Instagram)

Boo enjoyed a fun and engaging treasure hunt at the Grizzly Bear Refuge near Golden. (Nicola Green/Instagram)

Boo the bear works smarter, not harder at Kicking Horse treasure hunt

Treasure hunts are one of the many ways staff at the refuge keep Boo active and engaged

Boo the Bear was in action last week, going on a treasure hunt that was organized by staff members at the Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge.

To set up the treasure hunt, staff at the refuge temporarily closed Boo into a small section of the facility called the isolation corner.

While Boo was kept in that area, which is guarded by an electric fence, the staff went around the refuge and hid food high and low for the grizzly bear to find. The process included nestling food in tree branches and beneath dirt and rocks. In addition to the food that was hidden, peanut butter and jam were spread on tree leaves and in holes in the ground.

“Getting him to stand on his hind legs can help to improve and maintain hip mobility, while encouraging him to dig can help to maintain claw length and muscles in his front legs,” the refuge wrote in a social media post.

The process of scavenging that the treasure hunts require helps Boo develop his brain and body and gives him incentives to use his cognitive skills and be more active and engaged in his environment.

“Treasure hunts are one of the many forms of enrichment that we will utilize at the Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge to increase discovery and investigatory behaviours,” the refuge wrote.

On this particular treasure hunt, Boo created a workaround to reach grapes that were hidden at the top of a small tree. Instead of standing on his hind legs to reach the fruits (which was the goal of the placement), Boo pulled the thin tree towards himself and enjoyed the grapes from a seated position.

Although Boo sidestepped one particular exercise, he still demonstrated how resourceful he is and got plenty of enrichment while looking for other snacks.

In addition to being a good way for Boo to get exercise and engage with his space, the treasure hunts also give the staff at the refuge a staged opportunity to observe the grizzly in more natural settings.

Since he arrived at the refuge in 2002 after the passing of his mother, Boo has been the subject of extensive grizzly bear research.

Boo has given humans the rare opportunity to learn about grizzly bears in-depth and his life has created invaluable knowledge that can be used to protect his species.

READ MORE: Vehicle collision east of Revelstoke closes Highway 1

@505sami_
sami.islam@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bearsGoldengrizzlyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New invention from UBC Okanagan detects airborne viruses, like COVID

Just Posted

Reflections of the colours and textures of nature made for stunning scenery for Donna Noelte during a recent hike at Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Brilliant backdrop for hike

Frequent contributor Ron Paley was out of circulation for close to six weeks with a knee injury. But he climbed back on his bike recently for a 23-km trek around the Pitt Meadows loop, via the Ford Road Detour. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Back in the saddle

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal joined a group from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club on a recent hike up to Big Rock Lookout in the UBC Research Forest. “A spectacular view when we reached the top. Seeing a mother deer with her fawn was a beautiful site,” he shared. “The hiking group is a great group of people to get together with, to experience nature at its best. I highly recommend it.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spectacular views and people

Odie and Oliver, two terrier mix dogs rescued from Mexico, love their morning walks along the Alouette River, between Sharpe and Neaves Roads. Almost two years old now, these dogs love taking a dip at the several sandy beaches along the way, explained their mom, Lindsay Robertson. “With so much wildlife to see, eagles, seals, osprey, sticklebacks, herons, and small fish jumping in the water,” they are always very excited to hit the dikes. “And, of course, [they love] meeting and greeting all the other dogs along the way, including cyclists, and outdoor enthusiast, walking the trail alongside us.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Alouette