(THE NEWS/files)

Book capturing the words and images of Aiden Serr to benefit SFU memorial award

Aiden Serr lost his life in a single vehicle crash Nov. 13, 2017

Life is precious.

That is the message Kirsten Urdahl-Serr wants to impart with a new book called Moving Images, a collection of words and images by her son Aiden Serr, who was only 19-years-old when he lost his life in a tragic car accident in 2017.

Urdahl-Serr, who edited the book, admitted in the preface of the book that at the start of the project she wasn’t sure what she was trying to assemble on Aiden’s behalf. But, she said, in the early days of his loss, sinking in to his words and images helped her feel his presence.

She describes the book as, “simply a collection of words and images that I endeavoured to organize to bring some meaning or coherence for me.”

What she says she discovered about her son is, “that he is simply true to himself; it is almost as if he seemed to have a master plan that he worked from.”

Aiden lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed highway in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2017.

He was a member of both the School for Contemporary Arts and the Faculty of Science at Simon Fraser University.

When he was 16-years-old he picked up a camera and over the next two years taught himself the art of photography.

All of the words and images in Moving Images are mostly all Aiden’s. Urdahl-Serr only added her voice, clearly marked in italicized text, if she felt a passage required context.

She organized the chapters of the book as a, “reflection of Aiden’s way of interacting with the world and what he valued.”

She also included a section in the book entitled Me that includes photographs taken by friends and family to show that Aiden, “lived what he loved.”

Urdahl-Serr ran into one problem when she discovered she could not use the published images on Aiden’s social media accounts as they were too small. So she had to match what she could to match his published photographs to the ones in his cache of original images.

“Keep in mind that it was an honourable effort,” she wrote in the preface.

The text of the book is made up from essays, journal entries, reports and social media posts made by Aiden. Larger posts were edited down to an excerpt. But some pieces Urdahl-Serr published in their entirety.

“I knew these to be significant writings for Aiden or I encountered them on my search and was struck by their lucidity,” she wrote adding that when you come across them you will know because they are, “inspiring in their own right or have an unexpected maturity for a man so seemingly young.’

Proceeds of the book will go towards the Aiden Serr Memorial Award at Simon Fraser University to encourage students to combine their knowledge of the sciences with the arts.

Moving Images is available in paperback on Amazon for $20.

Previous story
Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

Just Posted

Book capturing the words and images of Aiden Serr to benefit SFU memorial award

Aiden Serr lost his life in a single vehicle crash Nov. 13, 2017

Maple Ridge’s Shovel Playing Man to be inducted into the BCCMA Hall of Fame

Kevin Assoun will receive the honour Oct. 21

Two world class tributes coming to one stage in Maple Ridge

Dreams tribute to Fleetwood Mac and American Woman tribute to The Guess Who coming Oct. 13

Acts of Faith: Foundation for happiness

‘Life satisfaction is not found in money or other worldly endeavours.’

Untrending : Please park the anger

Offline and online, local politicians are working hard to get their platforms out to voters.

Two world class tributes coming to one stage in Maple Ridge

Dreams tribute to Fleetwood Mac and American Woman tribute to The Guess Who coming Oct. 13

Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

20 centimetres expected to fall Oct. 8: Environment Canada

Giants earn a weekend sweep in Prince George

Netminder Trent Miner stopped 54 of 56 shots during his two starts this week.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

IHIT calls for dash cam footage in Lower Mainland murder investigation

Homicide investigators continue to look for clues into Thursday’s targeted shooting in Chilliwack

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Most Read