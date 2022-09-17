Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)

Local airports, including two in Langley and one in Pitt Meadows, are seeing border crossing and customs services start up again for the first time since they were shut down during the early days of the pandemic.

Langley Airport, Pitt Meadows Airport, and the Fort Langley River Landing are three of the 12 small airports where Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers will resume their services as of Friday, Sept. 16.

In total, 55 small airports across the country saw CBSA officers resume their duties on that day. It’s part of a gradual resumption of border services at smaller airports.

“We understand Canadians have been eager to travel and that’s why, together with air industry partners, we’ve been continuing to undertake a gradual easing of temporary measures to manage the pandemic,” said Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety. “All while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada, today’s announcement will help facilitate travel and make it easier for those who rely on smaller airports from coast to coast to coast to receive the highest quality of service.”

While Langley and Pitt Meadows airports are well known, the Fort Langley River Landing, also known as the Fort Langley Airport, is off the beaten path. It’s a private airport located on the Fraser River just to the east of Fort Langley, and allows for the river launch and landing of seaplanes as well as boasting a single runway and a helipad.

Travellers arriving over the border at small airports will still have to complete their AriveCAN app submissions, including COVID-19 vaccination info, within 72 hours of arriving at the border.

