Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)

Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

The return of CBSA officers allows for regular cross-border flights

Local airports, including two in Langley and one in Pitt Meadows, are seeing border crossing and customs services start up again for the first time since they were shut down during the early days of the pandemic.

Langley Airport, Pitt Meadows Airport, and the Fort Langley River Landing are three of the 12 small airports where Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers will resume their services as of Friday, Sept. 16.

In total, 55 small airports across the country saw CBSA officers resume their duties on that day. It’s part of a gradual resumption of border services at smaller airports.

“We understand Canadians have been eager to travel and that’s why, together with air industry partners, we’ve been continuing to undertake a gradual easing of temporary measures to manage the pandemic,” said Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety. “All while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada, today’s announcement will help facilitate travel and make it easier for those who rely on smaller airports from coast to coast to coast to receive the highest quality of service.”

While Langley and Pitt Meadows airports are well known, the Fort Langley River Landing, also known as the Fort Langley Airport, is off the beaten path. It’s a private airport located on the Fraser River just to the east of Fort Langley, and allows for the river launch and landing of seaplanes as well as boasting a single runway and a helipad.

Travellers arriving over the border at small airports will still have to complete their AriveCAN app submissions, including COVID-19 vaccination info, within 72 hours of arriving at the border.

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Black Press reporter straps into old fighter jet at Abbotsford Airshow

READ ALSO: Plane clips fence, tears off front wheel in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationborder agencyLangleyPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Downtown bakery owner running for Maple Ridge council
Next story
No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)
No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)
Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

Rebecca Stiles (Special to The News)
Downtown bakery owner running for Maple Ridge council

There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools closed to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II