Jordyn from Fraser Valley Regional Library demonstrates the new sunshine lamps FVRL has added to its Playground lending collection. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/YouTube screenshot)

Jordyn from Fraser Valley Regional Library demonstrates the new sunshine lamps FVRL has added to its Playground lending collection. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/YouTube screenshot)

Borrow some sunshine from your local library this winter

Fraser Valley Regional Library adds light therapy sunshine lamps to Playground lending collection

Fraser Valley Regional Library is looking to brighten patrons’ dreary winter days with the addition of sunshine lamps to its Playground lending collection.

People living in the Pacific Northwest are exposed to less sunlight than those who live in sunny places or at lower latitudes. The light therapy boxes emit a bright light (10,000 lux) and are meant to help replace lost sunlight exposure by reproducing the effects of natural sunlight. Light therapy can be used to combat the winter blues or cheer up on cloudy days.

“Past Playground experiences were STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) focused. However, at its core, FVRL’s Playground is truly about providing our customers with exceptional experiences both in-library and at home. We are living in an unusual reality at the moment, and it is the right time to broaden the Playground’s scope and include sunshine lamps,” Heather Scoular, director of customer experience at FVRL, said in a press release.

“During times of stress or isolation, tools that bring cheer to our lives are especially important. FVRL values the vibrant health of our communities, including the heart and mind.”

(Story continues below)

An FVRL press release states that light therapy is generally safe, however people who have sensitive eyes or skin should not use a sunshine lamp without first consulting a doctor. Further, people are urged to consult a medical or therapy professional if they have serious depression symptoms.

The sunshine lamps will circulate through the FVRL system as part of the library’s floating collection. If one isn’t available at their local library, patrons can place a hold and the next available lamp will be delivered to the nearest FVRL location. To check the availability, contact your local library or search the FVRL catalogue online.

Check out these stories to learn more about the Playground at FVRL:

Birdwatching backpacks take flight at Fraser Valley libraries

Local libraries offer interactive digital novel

Fraser Valley Regional Library adds 21 new ukuleles to its playground

See what’s up when you borrow a telescope from the library

Virtual becomes reality at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Fraser Valley Regional Library rolls out free robot rentals

SEE ALSO: Swap food for fines at your local Fraser Valley Regional Library


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From ‘The Natural Place’ to ‘The Industrial Place’

Just Posted

Const. Britteny George has made more than 800 Christmas cards to hand out to seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer made over 800 cards for seniors

With police carolling stopped by COVID, constable sent personalized greetings

(Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves 3.6 per cent tax increase

Council defeats motion that would lower taxes during pandemic

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Jenifer Streiling and her guests are all smiles as they take advantage of the new visiting booth at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Senior’s Village builds visiting booth in time for Christmas

Allows more than one member of a family to safely visit loved ones in long term care home

META STILL LIFE, 40 X 60 inches, acrylic and graphite on canvas. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)
Nationally renowned artist coming to the ACT gallery in Maple Ridge

Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole coming to the ACT Arts Centre in January

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

Jordyn from Fraser Valley Regional Library demonstrates the new sunshine lamps FVRL has added to its Playground lending collection. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/YouTube screenshot)
Borrow some sunshine from your local library this winter

Fraser Valley Regional Library adds light therapy sunshine lamps to Playground lending collection

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, killing a pedestrian on a sidewalk. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP to mechanically inspect cargo van that killed Surrey mom

Pedestrian was struck at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, near 144 Street and 61A Avenue

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt

Canadian Armed Forces’ search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

New Westminster resident is looking to sell hand-made ornaments for the holiday season
B.C. woman creates unique baked bean holiday ornament

Buy local this holiday season - with a baked bean ornament

The Canada Revenue Agency building is seen in Ottawa, Monday April 6, 2020. Opposition MPs pressed officials Thursday to say how pared they are to begin collecting GST on sales by foreign companies such as Netflix, AirbnB and Amazon starting next year, as proposed by the Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer

Most Read