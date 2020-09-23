Boulders near Harrison vandalized with derogatory word

Vandals wrote an inflammatory term on a boulder outside of the hot spring source in Harrison Hot Springs earlier this week. Suspicious activity can be reported to the local detatchment by calling 604-796-2211. (Facebook/Life in Agassiz) Vandals wrote an inflammatory term on a boulder outside of the hot spring source in Harrison Hot Springs earlier this week. Suspicious activity can be reported to the local detatchment by calling 604-796-2211. (Facebook/Life in Agassiz)

Someone recently spray-painted a derogatory term on the boulders outside of the hot spring source in Harrison Hot Springs.

The vandalism involves an offtensive word for those with mental challenges, with “EXO” written underneath. The second photo, possibly from a different rock, shows a smiling spotted mushroom as well as what appears to be an artist’s signature “A”. The poster took the photos Tuesday (September 23) evening.

The poster published the photos on the active local Facebook group “Life in Agassiz;”and it was met primarily with outrage and annoyance. The poster wanted to turn it into a teaching moment.

“I wasn’t looking to complain; I was merely trying to see if someone who knows who did this,” they wrote. “It might be a good opportunity to teach them to respect their surroundings.”

Another commenter pleaded with their fellow local Facebookers to remove the derogatory term from their vocabularies.

“It’s such a degrading insult to special needs folks,” they added.

One commenter shrugged it off, saying it easily comes off with pressure washing.

“I get that it’s a [expletive] thing to do, but at least it’s not something worse.”

Suspicious activity can be reported to the local detachment by calling 604-796-2211.

