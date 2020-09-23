Boulders near Harrison vandalized with derogatory word

Vandals wrote an inflammatory term on a boulder outside of the hot spring source in Harrison Hot Springs earlier this week. Suspicious activity can be reported to the local detatchment by calling 604-796-2211. (Facebook/Life in Agassiz)
Vandals wrote an inflammatory term on a boulder outside of the hot spring source in Harrison Hot Springs earlier this week. Suspicious activity can be reported to the local detatchment by calling 604-796-2211. (Facebook/Life in Agassiz)

Someone recently spray-painted a derogatory term on the boulders outside of the hot spring source in Harrison Hot Springs.

The vandalism involves an offtensive word for those with mental challenges, with “EXO” written underneath. The second photo, possibly from a different rock, shows a smiling spotted mushroom as well as what appears to be an artist’s signature “A”. The poster took the photos Tuesday (September 23) evening.

The poster published the photos on the active local Facebook group “Life in Agassiz;”and it was met primarily with outrage and annoyance. The poster wanted to turn it into a teaching moment.

RELATED: Property crime sees drop in Harrison area, local RCMP reports

“I wasn’t looking to complain; I was merely trying to see if someone who knows who did this,” they wrote. “It might be a good opportunity to teach them to respect their surroundings.”

Another commenter pleaded with their fellow local Facebookers to remove the derogatory term from their vocabularies.

“It’s such a degrading insult to special needs folks,” they added.

RELATED: PHOTOS: At least 17 trees found damaged in East Sector park

One commenter shrugged it off, saying it easily comes off with pressure washing.

“I get that it’s a [expletive] thing to do, but at least it’s not something worse.”

Suspicious activity can be reported to the local detachment by calling 604-796-2211.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say
Next story
New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Rotary clubs launch new lottery

Winner could take home up to $85,000

Outpouring of generosity for Christmas Hamper Society after safe stolen

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows group has recouped stolen $10,000 several times over

Seniors Food Bank starting again in Maple Ridge

The service will be offered every Monday

WEATHER: Winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Ridge Meadows

A special weather statement is in effect

TRAFFIC: Vehicle stall westbound Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

Crews are en route

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Boulders near Harrison vandalized with derogatory word

Vandalism likely occured between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Delta Nature Reserve among parcels of land added to conservation area but will remain open to public

‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

Investigation continues after joint operation between Canadian, American authorities in Boundary Bay

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Most Read