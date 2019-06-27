Box of week-old kittens found on median near Maple Ridge elementary school

These week-old kittens were found in a box on a median in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA is caring for four orphaned kittens found in a closed box on the centre median near Hammond elementary.

“The person who found these kittens was waiting for a nearby train to pass and had turned off the engine of his vehicle while he waited,” said SPCA branch manager Krista Shaw.

“When the engine was off, he heard the kittens crying in the box and rescued them.”

The kittens were found on 113B Avenue.

A local vet treated the week-old kittens for fleas and they were warm from being outside in the heat. They are doing well, according to the SPCA.

The kittens, three females and a male, are being bottle-fed and have been placed in foster homes in pairs.

“Their eyes haven’t opened yet. They are very vocal and like to let us know when they are hungry,” Shaw added.

The Maple Ridge SPCA is in need of orphaned kitten nursing bottles, powdered kitten replacement milk, Snuggle Safe heating pads, donations towards their recovery and baby receiving blankets.

All kittens will be ready for adoption in eight weeks.

• Donations can be made at the branch, 10235 Jackson Road, Maple Ridge or online at shop.spca.bc.ca/products/orphan-kitten-care-for-a-day.



