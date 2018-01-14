Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

Three people have been sent to hospital following a shooting in Vancouver Saturday night.

In a news release, Vancouver Police said they responded to a reports of shots fired near East Broadway and Ontario Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police found three people injured.

A 15-year-old Coquitlam teenager driving by the area was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe that a man in his 20s, who received life-threatening injuries, was the target of the shooting.

Another man in his 30s was treated for minor injuries and then released.

No one has been arrested and the area is expected to remain blocked off for several hours.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the shooting or have dash cam footage of the area between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday night to call 604-717-2500.

