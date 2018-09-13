Boy, 16, in serious condition after stabbing in Surrey, police say

RCMP say teen was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

Surrey RCMP say a 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night.

It happened in near Central City Shopping Centre, in the 10200-block of City Parkway, around 7:45 p.m.

Police responded after receiving several 911 calls about the stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a youth with “several stab wounds,” according to police. The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or observed someone fleeing from the area at the time of the incident. Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, referring to Surrey file # 2018-136762.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke
Next story
Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Just Posted

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

Help provided to restore rearing ponds

CAREER FAIR: Black Press Media Extreme Career Fair hosts 110 employers in Cloverdale

Don’t miss an opportunity to get hired with Black Press Extreme Career Fair

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

First-ever mental health first aid course offered in Lower Mainland

New, free program hosted by the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre

Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence’s leading edge lash Carolinas

Forecasters warn that the widening storm — and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day — will bring seawater surging onto land and torrential downpours.

Humboldt Broncos player joins his hometown Saskatoon Blades as coaching assistant

One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has joined his hometown Western Hockey League team as an assistant to the coaches.

Vancouver Park Board considers motion to identify, recognize First Nation names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

B.C. drug users offered withdrawal medication similar to version yanked in 2014

Nearly 18,000 people were switched from methadone to Methadose in 2014.

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

Most Read