The brothers found a stone-age knife. (Contributed)

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Paul Brewer and his sons had never seen Alouette Lake so low – the water line a football field away from the usual summertime shoreline, revealing the normally submerged stumps from trees fallen decades earlier.

They did what boys confronted by the wonders of nature would do – went to skip rocks.

That’s when Paul’s six-year-old son Max made an exciting discovery.

“We are skimming stones, and he picked one up and said, ‘Is this a good skimmer?’” Paul recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t think we’re going to skip this one.’”

Max and his big brother Jayden, 9, felt like young Indiana Joneses after their find – a stone-age knife, with a smooth thumb insert to make it easier to grip.

“It fits your hand,” said Paul. “It feels like it’s been made to hold and scrape or cut things.”

Max couldn’t sleep for two nights.

Paul sent photos of their find to a UBC archaeologist, who confirmed it is an authentic stone tool that had been slightly damaged.

The archaeologist could not date it without seeing the tool in person.

The find raises a question about what people should do when they find such artifacts, and how significant they are.

“They are an indicator, and I’m happy to identify them,” said Val Patenaude, curator at the Maple Ridge Museum and a former archaeologist.

She said artifacts are most valuable in their original context. However, she called the idea of people leaving artifacts in place until a site can be excavated “pie in the sky.” In the case of the Brewer boys, the site will be back under water in a matter of weeks.

Patenaude said the shores of Alouette Lake would have been busy with people in ancient times, as they travelled and camped close to waterways.

Before the watercourse was flooded for a B.C. Hydro dam, the lake would have been narrower, more of a wide spot in the river, and the stone knife found near what would have been the old shoreline – a good place for an archaeologist to dig.

“They were definitely in the right spot,” she said.

The entire Fraser River is an archaeological site, she added.

Patenaude worked on a large archaeological site before the Maryhill Bypass was built. Some 40 people worked it over three summers, and they unearthed some 50,000 artifacts.

Patenaude said historic artifacts are the property of the nation that created them – in the case of the stone-age knife, likely the Katzie First Nation.

If people find a valuable artifact, returning them to the Katzie would be “a worthwhile thing to do.”

Patenaude and other historians ask that people not sell them because creating a market encourages more people to uncover precious artifacts on sites that should be left for professionals.

Paul said he will talk to his boys about giving the stone knife to the Katzie. He has also considered displaying it in a glass case and keeping it for his sons.

“It’s probably more important to them than to anyone else.”

• The province protects archaeological sites under the Heritage Conservation Act, and more information can be found at www2.gov.bc.ca

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Max and Jayden Brewer. (Contributed)

Previous story
Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate
Next story
U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

Just Posted

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Update: Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

The power went out at about 9:56 a.m.

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

‘Heavy snow’ expected on Okanagan highways

It’s going to be a mucky drive on the Coquihalla today

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Sport allows archers to target replica animals ranging from the real to unreal

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Most Read