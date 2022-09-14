Brand new Indigenous artwork comes to the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

The Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass exhibit is on display until Oct. 23

Kalum Teke Dan is an Alberta-born painter who is one of the 16 Indigenous artists involved in the Cedar Sage & Sweergrass exhibit at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. (Kalum Teke Dan Facebook/Special to The News)

A brand new collection of Indigenous artwork is coming to Pitt Meadows as part of the new Cedar Sage & Sweetgrass exhibition.

This display of over 30 pieces of artwork by Indigenous artists is something that the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery hopes will give these local artists a new outlet for their artistic voices.

“This artist group was created with the goal of giving Indigenous artists a forum where they can show their best art and connect and encourage one another,” said Pitt Meadows Art Gallery in a tweet promoting the new exhibit.

The Cedar Sage & Sweetgrass exhibition opens this Saturday, September 17. This artist group was created with the goal of giving Indigenous Artists a forum where they can show their best art and connect and encourage one another. Learn more at https://t.co/E9w6cns26b. pic.twitter.com/2x6lDTUNpI — City of Pitt Meadows (@citypittmeadows) September 13, 2022

There are 16 different Indigenous artists participating in the exhibit:

• Kalum Teke Dan

• Maryanne Lindberg

• Pat Calihou

• Susan L. Greig

• Adele Arseneau

• Sharifah Marsden-Larocque

• Tara-Lynn Kozma-Perrin

• John Spence

• Sheila Rae Lowe

• Ronald George Straight

• Uumati Kisoun

• Jerry Whitehead

• Teddy Mahood

• Aaren McNary

• Alisen Piffer

• Sherry-Leigh Williams

In addition to paintings, there will also be carvings, paddles, and beaded jewellery on display. Every piece of artwork on display will be available for purchase.

The grand opening of the exhibit will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, where the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is hosting an opening reception at 1 pm with artist meet-and-greets and a performance by the Wild Moccasin Dancers.

Visitors can see the exhibit at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery from Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 4 pm, until Oct. 23 when the exhibit will be taken down and replaced.

