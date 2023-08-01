One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The crash happened close to the Caroline Mines exit

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

One person is dead from the vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m., BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were called to the scene close to the Carolin Mine exit, southbound on the highway. The crash was between a car and a commerical flatbed truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Highway patrol is in the early stages of the investigation but it appears drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the soundbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane in the area until at least 5 p.m.

Original

A vehicle crash is causing delays southbound on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the Carolin Mine exit. Southbound is down to one lane in the area.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

DriveBC’s next update is at 11 a.m. Delays are expected.

More to come.

READ MORE: Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla Highwayhighway chaosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homicide team identifies suspect vehicle in fatal Richmond gang shooting
Next story
GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again

Just Posted

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Burrards finished their 2023 season with a 10-7 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Relatively new to the country, Revathy Seedhar was a little shocked by a cloud formation he spotted over Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge the other day. “It’s where the clouds seem to meet the road,” he said, calling the sight “so enchanting.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where clouds and concrete meet