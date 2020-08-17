First responders were called to 20044 Dunn Ave. in Maple Ridge Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 for reports of a 20-year-old woman struck by a car. (Google Map)

BREAKING: 20-year-old woman struck by car in Maple Ridge

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m.

Maple Ridge first responders were called Monday after reports of pedestrian struck.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to 20044 Dunn Ave. for a 20-year-old woman struck by a car.

No word yet on the condition of the woman.

Updates to come as they become available.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.
Next story
Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

Just Posted

New commuter lot opening for Maple Ridge transit users

Lot will open on Wednesday, Aug. 19

BREAKING: 20-year-old woman struck by car in Maple Ridge

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m.

WEATHER: Air quality alert for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach 25 C Monday

Artists invited to contribute to large Hammond murals

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is accepting art submissions until Aug. 28

LOOKING BACK: Happy to be have museum doors back open to the public

But, due to COVID, there are restrictions and safety guidelines guests will be asked to adhere to

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Fraser Valley Bandits shut out of CEBL awards

Despite turnaround season Abbotsford-based basketball team not up for any awards

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

BREAKING: RCMP searching after reported Harrison Lake drowning

Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Most Read