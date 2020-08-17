BREAKING: 20-year-old woman struck by car in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge first responders were called Monday after reports of pedestrian struck.
Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to 20044 Dunn Ave. for a 20-year-old woman struck by a car.
No word yet on the condition of the woman.
Updates to come as they become available.
