BREAKING: 20-year-old woman struck by car in Maple Ridge

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m.

First responders were called to 20044 Dunn Ave. in Maple Ridge Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 for reports of a 20-year-old woman struck by a car. (Google Map)

Maple Ridge first responders were called Monday after reports of pedestrian struck.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. to 20044 Dunn Ave. for a 20-year-old woman struck by a car.

No word yet on the condition of the woman.

Updates to come as they become available.

BREAKING: Crews are en route to a pedestrian struck in #MapleRidge. Firefighters were dispatched to a local chiropractic clinic for reports of a 20-year-old pedestrian struck by a car. @MapleRidgeNews — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) August 17, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionmaple ridge