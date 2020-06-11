BREAKING: Air ambulance called for quad accident in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge firefighters looking for access to trail

An air ambulance has been called to a motor vehicle accident involving a quad in Maple Ridge.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. for the accident off of 256 Street, north of Dewdney Trunk Road, about 300 metres along a trail by the power lines.

The accident site is somewhere north along the Blue Mountain Service Road and west along the power lines.

Fire crews are currently searching for an access point for the trail.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved, how many people are injured nor the extent of the injuries.

• More to follow

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto accident