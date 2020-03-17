BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

British Columbia is suspending K-12 classes for an unknown time period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.
The news comes as the province has four deaths and more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Gatherings of 50 or more people have been banned and health officials are telling people to stay in Canada. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to “stay home” if at all possible.
“This is a crisis situation, there’s no making that sound any better,” Horgan said. He said a decision on when schools return will be made in the future.
Education Minister Rob Fleming said all students who are currently on track to move onto the next grade, or to graduate, will do so. Arrangements will also be made to help
Horgan said childcare will remain available but did not provide details.
“Schools are not boarded up,” he said, and can be used for something other than K-12 instruction.
Some schools will remain open so kids of essential workers can still receive care, Fleming said. He said the province was gathering information about how many of the province’s 550,000 students would qualify.
More to come.
