BREAKING: Body found believed to be missing Chilliwack senior with dementia

Police says case is now in the hands of the coroner

  • Aug. 21, 2019 1:30 p.m.
  • News

The body of a Chilliwack senior, missing since July 13, has been found, according to a public Facebook page set up to help find the woman.

Chilliwack RCMP won’t confirm the post, but will say a body has been found.

Police say human remains were found Tuesday, and that there is no evidence to suggest a crime.

The case is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service.

Grace Baranyk had severe dementia. The disappearance of the 86-year-old sparked a massive search throughout the city.

Despite the help of hundreds of volunteers, along with police and Chilliwack Search and Rescue, no trace of the woman was found.

This weekend, the search was expected to ramp up again with the help of Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association.

Watch www.theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: ‘No little nook and cranny that’s too small’ in search for Chilliwack woman, say RCMP

Family of missing Chilliwack senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

 

Previous story
Brazil’s president claims NGOs could be setting Amazon fires
Next story
Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

Sea bus service proposed along Fraser River

Maple Ridge councillor just wants to start discussion

Pitt Meadows gets some help for flood plan

$412,000, but not for dike upgrades

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

Fall exhibition heralds end of summer

Pantracia Chronicles paves path for Pitt Meadows author

First trilogy in epic fantasy series released this year

Homes found for abandoned hedgehogs in Maple Ridge

Lucky new owners picked up their pets on Aug. 20

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Mammoth sturgeon catch was ‘a fish of a lifetime’ for Chilliwack guide

Sturgeon was so enormous it tied for largest specimen every tagged and released in the Fraser

Pickle me this: All the outrageous foods at this year’s PNE

Pickled cotton candy, deep-fried chicken skins, and ramen corndogs are just a start

Less than half of Oppenheimer Park campers agree to leave as eviction deadline looms

Deadline is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

BREAKING: Body found believed to be missing Chilliwack senior with dementia

Police says case is now in the hands of the coroner

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Most Read