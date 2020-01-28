BREAKING: Body found in Maple Ridge identified as Coquitlam soccer player

Edi Bogere-Nyigwo was last seen leaving his Coquitlam home on Dec. 27

A soccer player who helped his team win a Canadian championship has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Maple Ridge.

Edi Bogere-Nyigwo’s body was found in a vacant forested property in the 24500-block of Lougheed Highway on Jan. 11.

He was last seen leaving his Coquitlam home at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2019.

“We don’t believe Edi’s death was random,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT.

“We believe there are still those with important information who have yet to speak with us. Edi was a talented soccer player and a member of Coquitlam’s Sparta SC U-18 squad that won the Canadian National Championship. His friends describe him as someone who avoided trouble and many are wondering why anyone would harm him,” he said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is calling on the public to help further its ongoing investigation.

Investigators are working to determine motive and are calling on those who knew Bogere-Nyigwo to come forward.

There are no indications, so far, to suggest this incident is linked to any gang conflict, said the IHIT press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

