Car smashes through garage wall in Maple Ridge

Patient out of vehicle and in the care of EMS

A car crashed into the garage of a townhouse in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

A vehicle has crashed through a garage wall in Maple Ridge.

The accident happened at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 22200 block of 124 Avenue where a silver Hyundai Accent crashed through the garage wall of a townhouse unit.

A witness said they saw the driver coming around the corner really slow before they turned away. Then, all of a sudden, the witness heard a screech and a crash, and when they looked again, the car was through the wall.

Two firetrucks and an ambulance are on scene.

Fire captain, Rob Christensen said the vehicle was coming around the corner, and the driver stepped on to the accelerator instead of the break before veering into the side of the garage.

“She was not injured in the accident, and was able to get out on her own without out assistance,” he added, noting there was a bit of structural damage to the wall.

The fire crew was waiting for a structural engineer to have a look at the wall before they removed the car.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



