BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence

A resident of Abbotsford’s Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fraser Health’s SWAT team is on site and the health authority says patients and families are being notified.

Worthington Pavilion provides “rehabilitation and recovery services for patients with musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions so that they may safely return home following hospitalization,” according to Fraser Health.

Officials are speaking to the media at 11:30 a.m.

In a statement, Fraser Health said: “Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit. Fraser Health is working with the staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, patients and families.”

“To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at the Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit will not be working at any other facility.”

COVID-19 has been diagnosed in more than a dozen different residential care facilities around the province, although most of those sites have seen only one or two cases.

More to come

Coronavirus