(Delta Police Department photo)

Police recovering body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

DPD, Vancouver police marine units and the coroner are all on scene

Delta police are working to recover a body discovered in the water by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

According to a DPD release, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, police received a call about a body off the shores of Tsawwassen First Nation. Officers located a body in the tidal areas on Tsawwassen First Nation land.

Delta police are currently on scene working to recover the body, assisted by the Vancouver Police Department marine section. The coroner is also on scene.

“We understand that a discovery of this nature is obviously very concerning to the public,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “At this point our officers are focused on successfully recovering the deceased.”

Leykauf added that police are unable to confirm when any information may be released regarding the identity of the deceased.


