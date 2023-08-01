BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

The incident occurred at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road on Aug. 1

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)

A shooting in downtown Maple Ridge has sent one man to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that a gunshot was heard at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, with officers responding to the source of the noise at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Upon arrival, a 40-year-old male was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Klaussner said that the victim is someone that is known to police.

“This incident is not believed to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict,” said Cpl. Klaussner.

There is no longer any threat to the public, but Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for witnesses and footage from the area. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-463-6251.