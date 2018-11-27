A police officer at the scene. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Dump truck runs over person in Maple Ridge

Ambulance leaves residential property near 28oth Street with lights flashing.

  • Nov. 27, 2018 4:50 p.m.
  • News

A dump truck reportedly ran over a person in east Maple Ridge just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, when it was already dark and raining.

A landing space was requested near 280th Street for an air ambulance. However, no helicopter was seen.

It planned to land at the Ruskin Park ball fields, near where the incident occurred on a residential property.

An ambulance left the property with its lights flashing.

The condition of the person run over is not yet known.

Police remained on the property after the ambulance departed.

• More to follow.

