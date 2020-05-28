Fire crews put out a fire at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre on Thursday. (THE NEWS-files)

BREAKING: Fire at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge

No injuries reported

A fire has just been put out at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department was called to the men’s prison at 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning after a fire in a wood-shop area activated the sprinkler system.

At 12:18 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished.

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner noted that there was no evacuation of the facility, nor were there any injuries reported, “so far”.

“Crews are still working on the call,” he said.

More to follow

