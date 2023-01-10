Const. Wade Tittemore (second from right) has been identified as the Nelson police officer killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, Monday, January 10. (Credit: Nelson Police Department)

BREAKING: Identities of Nelson officers killed, critically injured in avalanche revealed

Const. Wade Tittemore died in the accident near Kaslo Monday

The identities of two Nelson police officers who were caught in an avalanche while skiing north of Kaslo Monday (Jan. 9) have been revealed.

Const. Wade Tittemore, 43, was killed in the accident, while Const. Mathieu Nolet, 28, was critically injured.

The two were on an off-duty trip in the backcountry about 60 kilometres north of Nelson when the shifting snow struck them. Spokespeople with Nelson and Kaslo Search and Rescue who assisted with the rescue effort said the officers had used snowmobiles to access Empire Cabin near Kaslo, then ski toured to the mountain Jardine SE3 where the avalanche occurred.

Five people staying at the cabin later discovered the avalanche and alerted Kaslo Search and Rescue. Kaslo RCMP say they were called around 12:23 p.m.

The rescue teams found Nolet and were able to airlift him to hospital with critical injuries, where he remains in the ICU Tuesday. Tittemore wasn’t found until later, when it was already too late to save him.

The city says he leaves behind a wife and two sons. Tittemore worked with the Calgary Police Service for 11 years before shifting to Nelson’s department about four years ago. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike, ski and backpack.

“Nelson is one of the smallest municipal police forces in Canada, and we are like one big family. The impact of the death of Constable Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family,” Chief Donovan Fisher said in a statement.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also expressed his condolences in his own statement Tuesday.

“This is a tremendous loss for Nelson and for policing in British Columbia, and we are here to support the Nelson Police Department and the City of Nelson in this difficult time.”

READ ALSO: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

The area around mountain Jardine SE3 where one Nelson police officer was killed and another critically injured in an avalanche. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

