BREAKING: IHIT called to east Maple Ridge about suspicious body

Found in a rural area frequently by pedestrians.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to east Maple Ridge late Sunday regarding a suspicious death.

A team has been deployed to the 24500-hundred block of Lougheed Highway.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim, according to IHIT.

The body was found in a rural area frequently by pedestrians.

READ ALSO: IHIT confirms identity of Hells Angels homicide victim.

Anyone who was in the area or has information is asked to call IHIT.

As much as four centimetres of snow fell in Maple Ridge late Sunday.

• More to follow when details become available.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
