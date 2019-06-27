Family and friends of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen outside the Port Coquitlam courthouse on Thursday, June 27. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) Family and friends of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen outside the Port Coquitlam courthouse on Thursday, June 27. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Man given 6.5 years in Maple Ridge hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen died in head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in September 2017.

A Chilliwack man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges in connection with a collision that killed a Maple Ridge motorcyclist in 2017.

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, a 48-year-old Maple Ridge mother and grandmother, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, died in the head-on collision on Sept. 14 of that year. She was riding on Lougheed Highway, near 280th Street, with a group of friends, on her way back from dinner when the collision occurred.

Ryan Gerald Lowe pleaded guilty in October to charges of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm to two others – failing to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief for reporting a theft of a vehicle, when none had occurred.

He was sentenced Thursday in Port Coquitlam provincial court.

Lowe was given five years for driving causing death and another for driving causing bodily harm, as well as three more for leaving the scene and mischief.

The first two sentences are concurrent, while the last two are consecutive for a total of eight years.

Justice Patricia Janzen, however, reduced the total sentence to 6.5 years.

Lowe, from Chilliwack and born in 1984, initially faced eight charges. He pleaded guilty to four.

RELATED: Guilty pleas entered in fatal motorcycle crash last year.

Jeglum-Woycheshen was travelling westbound on the road at the time of the collision, just before 9 p.m. Two other people were seriously injured, but survived.

A five-month investigation led officers across multiple jurisdictions, including Maple Ridge, Mission and Chilliwack.

The victim’s son, Rob Jeglum, said previously the case has prolonged the suffering for the family, members of which are trying to go through the grieving process.

He also said that his mom was “a very loving person,” who loved riding her motorcycle and was known for bringing the family together.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Rob Jeglum spoke about his mom at news conference in 2018. (THE NEWS/files)

Previous story
Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Just Posted

Man given 6.5 years in Maple Ridge hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen died in head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in September 2017.

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Maple Ridge council not talking to UBCM about controversial reception

Coun. Yousef asks for letter to UBCM

Permanent daylight saving time suits farmer

B.C. government asking for public feedback about changing the clock

Therapeutic riding association main event raises $11,000

Open Benefit Show in Maple Ridge benefits therapeutic riding program.

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

White Rock #BourdainDay event raises $12,000 for youth mental-health program

Sold-out soiree to benefit Sources DiscoverY program

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Well-known Vancouver businessman’s death deemed homicide

John Leslie McIver, 78, was found in his appliances store this week

Late-night transit pitched for Metro Vancouver, but SkyTrain not recommended

TransLink’s proposal was outlined in a report to Lower Mainland mayors on June 27

Fraser Valley couple seeks belongings after U-Haul stolen from hotel parking lot

Pair had been planning on moving to Winnipeg, but thieves stole truck from hotel lot Friday night

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Most Read