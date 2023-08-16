Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Anna Burns/Special to The News)

The body of a 44-year-old Coquitlam woman who was missing for several days and last seen in Pitt Meadows has been found in a rural area of Mission.

Kwikwetlem First Nation member Stephanie Patterson was reported missing, alongside 57-year-old David Hall last week. At the time, police believed the two were travelling in Hall’s truck and their last known whereabouts was at Meadow Vale Shopping Centre in Pitt Meadows on Friday, Aug. 11.

Hall was found and arrested on Monday, with him being apprehended once again on Aug. 15 in relation to the murder.

IHIT media relations officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti announced that police had located Patterson’s body on Aug. 16 in Mission, but said that no suspects had been officially charged with anything yet.

“This tragic event has affected the entire community,” said Pierotti. “Anyone in need of support is encouraged to reach out to the Coquitlam RCMP’s Victim Services.”

“I would like to commend the Coquitlam RCMP for their excellent work on this investigation. It’s a result of their tireless work and dedication that they were able to locate and arrest a suspect so efficiently.”

Chief Ron Giesbrecht of Kwikwetlem First Nation expressed his gratitude to the Coquitlam RCMP for their hard work to try and locate Patterson.

“At this time we ask for respect and privacy for the family in their grief and suffering as we heal together as a community,” said Chief Giesbrecht. “We ask the public and media to also respect our space and land as we continue on our healing journey.”

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said that he couldn’t release information about how Patterson knew the suspect, or when charges will be approved.