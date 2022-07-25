UPDATE: Suspect in custody in multiple shootings in Langley

An SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass was riddled with bullet holes in the shooting incident Monday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A downtown Langley City parking lot was cordoned off with police reports report of multiple shootings in Langley City and Township. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) A man was seen wearing handcuffs, sitting on the ground with an RCMP officer near Spence’s Diamonds, not long after the shooting incidents in downtown Langley took place on Monday morning. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times) Police issued an emergency alert early Monday morning with a report of multiple shootings in Langley City and Township. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP were at the scene of a shooting Monday, July 25, 2022, in a parking lot on Logan Avenue near the bus loop. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Police issued an emergency alert early Monday morning, July 25, 2022, with a report of multiple shootings in Langley City and Township. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) RCMP next to a Forensics tent and a Langley RCMP crusier that appears to have damage to a passenger side window, in the parking lot near the corner of the Langley Bypass and 200th Street, Monday morning at 7:20 a.m. Nearby was a white sedan matching the description of the suspect vehicle in multiple shooting incidents in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) A white car, it’s license plate covered with cardboard, was surrounded by police tape in a parking lot near what was identified as one of multiple shooting scenes in Langley on Monday, July 25. Police had earlier warned the public that the suspect was associated with a white car. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times. Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am. Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man is in custody after a series of early morning shootings that apparently targeted homeless people in Langley, RCMP say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed, and it is believed at least one person was killed.

IHIT DEPLOYED TO LANGLEY

Further updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/DPd31yVUN6 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 25, 2022

The incident began sometime before 6 a.m. in downtown Langley City.

There were shootings at the bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road, and about a block away in the Cascades Casino parking lot fronting Fraser Highway.

At 200th Street and the Langley Bypass, another forensics tent was set up in the parking lot, near a white sedan with its licence plates covered with cardboard, and an RCMP cruiser that appeared to have bullet damage to a passenger side window.

Another nearby police vehicle on 200th Street had multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side of its windshield and one in the driver’s side window.

No police were hurt in the shootings.

“There were no emergency personnel injured in this incident,” said Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

RCMP have not confirmed yet how many people were shot, and how many may have been killed or injured. More information is expected to be released later today.

Police did confirm that the victims of the shootings were homeless people.

Kim Snow, who runs the Kimz Angels non-profit that helps the homeless, said that homeless people she spoke to said there were two victims, one woman and one man. Both were believed to be dead, but that has not yet been confirmed.

“They’re vulnerable,” Snow said of the people living on Langley’s streets. “They’re right there.”

Langley RCMP and the Emergency Response Team took one man into custody near the Spence Diamonds on 200th Street. The man, wearing a white shirt, was seen there in cuffs next to an RCMP officer at 5:50 a.m.

Police said they believe they have the lone suspect in the attacks in custody.

Two emergency alerts were issued on Monday morning, first sending smartphones screaming at 6:15 a.m.

The alert described the suspect as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve, associated with a white car.

Although he was apparently already in custody when the first alert went out, the alert said it was unknown if other people were involved in the incident.

Downtown Langley areas near the shooting scenes are surrounded by yellow tape and numerous RCMP vehicles, and 200th Street was closed at the Bypass. It was unclear as of Monday morning how long the closures would last.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of everyone involved in this tragic event,” said Mayor Val van den Broke of Langley City.

She said both RCMP and BC Ambulance were quick to respond to the incidents.

Counselling would be arranged for anyone who witnessed the events through Langley Memorial Hospital, the mayor said.

One of the businesses nearest a shooting scene was the Fitness Unlimited on Logan Avenue, near the bus loop.

An employee there said that the incident was over so fast that staff didn’t know anything was happening until police arrived. People inside did not hear gunshots.

Police had asked people to stay out of the affected areas Monday. Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus announced it would be closing, but later opened up as the alerts were lifted. The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce was inviting people who couldn’t access their offices or stores to message them on Twitter, and the chamber would open its offices to them.

BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City's downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township. The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.#langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/qmFQs7s1LR — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022

Multiple Shootings in Langleyhttps://t.co/kaan8QNq6a Active investigation w/ multiple areas of Langley closed to public. We're asking public to stay out of: 200 St & Langley Bypass; Cascades Casino parking lot @ Fraser Hwy & 204 St, Langley Bus Loop @ Logan Ave & Glover Rd. pic.twitter.com/MrNAOyWf3b — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022

In line with the request for people to stay out of the area, KPU won't be opening its Langley campus this morning as a precautionary measure while it awaits more information on the multiple shooting incident in Langley.https://t.co/cpOaUOVRzf — KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) July 25, 2022

Based on the updated communications from the RCMP, the Langley campus is now open.

There has been a request for the public to avoid:

– 200th St and Langley Bypass

– Cascades Casino parking lot at Fraser Highway and 204 Street

– Langley Bus Loop at Logan Ave and Glover Road. pic.twitter.com/UAMHVuR52P — KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) July 25, 2022

I’d rather wake up to an #emergencyalert than not knowing such serious event is happening in Langley!

Thanks to @LangleyRCMP and anyone else who is involved in taking such decisions. Please keep innocent citizens safe — resilientmama! (@RSVanCity) July 25, 2022

More to come.

READ ALSO: Victims of gang-related daytime shooting in Whistler identified

Breaking NewsLangley CityLangley Townshipmultiple shooting