Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from the caucus over sexual harassment claims and what he says is Weir’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions.

Weir, however, said the move is in retaliation for his own claim that the harassment complaint levelled against him in January was not only unfounded, but a politically motivated attempt to punish him.

Singh said in a statement today that a third-party investigation ”found one claim of harassment and three claims of sexual harassment were sustained by the evidence.

“Weir failed to read non-verbal cues in social situations and his behaviour resulted in significant negative impacts on the complainants,” the statement said.

“The report found that when Mr. Weir was told his advances were unwanted, he stopped.”

Related: Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Singh said he considered various corrective resolutions including conciliation. But “recent developments demonstrate Mr. Weir is unwilling to take responsibility for his actions and therefore any rehabilitative approach is now untenable.”

Weir was originally suspended from his duties as a New Democrat MP earlier this year pending a third-party investigation, but remained in caucus.

In his own statement, Weir said the investigation’s process was flawed and its findings exaggerated.

He said Singh had earlier decided to reinstate him.

“Upon reading the report, Singh decided to reinstate Weir based on his willingness to participate in conciliation with any complainants who opt to do so and complete training — an opportunity for self-improvement Weir immediately welcomed,” the MP’s statement about himself said.

He added, however, that after he went public earlier this week with his complaint about the original allegations being politically motivated, the hammer came down.

“Singh then notified Weir just before midnight on May 2 that he is being expelled from caucus, not because of the report’s findings but because Weir commented publicly and Singh deemed that unacceptable.”

Singh said he believes his response was appropriate and fair and it gave Weir an opportunity to accept the findings and take responsibility for his actions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?
Next story
B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Just Posted

‘End of an era’ depicts Mussallem fire

Painting by local artist Jackie Versfelt.

Pilot makes emergency landing in farmer’s field

Headed for Pitt Meadows airport.

Letter: Gas prices a made-in-B.C. problem

Mobility is a cornerstone of our economic health.

Powering up, to light up Metro Vancouver

Ruskin dam refit on eastern border of Maple Ridge done, more or less

Metro Vancouver adds to Maple Ridge’s Kanaka park

More land will help with coho preservation

Video: Three bears cross Maple Ridge road

Help one another as large tractor trailer approaches.

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

5 to start your day

Surrey man said he had no choice but to cut down peacock tree, drug bust in Chilliwack and more

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?

A battle over the merits of a carbon tax has been playing out between Liberals and Conservatives for more than a decade.

Hawking’s last physics paper argues for a ‘simpler’ cosmos

Hawking’s final theory on the origin of the universe has been published in a journal.

60-year-old cargo plane that crashed in Georgia was on final trip

The C-130 cargo plane crashed in Savannah, Ga. on May 2.

Canadian military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

The Canadian military has been getting heavier up top, and not in the muffin sort of way.

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

The Emergency Measures Organization says Saint John has hit water levels not seen since 1973

Most Read