Skateboarder and car collide near Maple Ridge tent city

Emergency responders in Maple Ridge were called Tuesday as a skateboarder and a car collided near Anita Place Tent City.
The call came in at approximately 3 p.m. about the collision at 223rd Street and 117 Avenue.
Police, paramedics and firefighters responded.
A male adult was taken to hospital by ambulance. The man was sitting up as paramedics assessed him.
A skateboarder was travelling on 117th Avenue when the collision occurred, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.
The extent of his injuries is unknown.
• More details as they become available.
