Skateboarder and car collide near Maple Ridge tent city

Man taken to hospital by ambulance.

Emergency responders in Maple Ridge were called Tuesday as a skateboarder and a car collided near Anita Place Tent City.

The call came in at approximately 3 p.m. about the collision at 223rd Street and 117 Avenue.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded.

READ ALSO: Nine-year-old struck in crosswalk in Maple Ridge.

A male adult was taken to hospital by ambulance. The man was sitting up as paramedics assessed him.

A skateboarder was travelling on 117th Avenue when the collision occurred, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

• More details as they become available.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter