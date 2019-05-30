Pitt Meadows firefighters responded to a hazardous materials call at Davie Jones elementary on Thursday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Students exposed to pepper spray at Davie Jones elementary

Six students exposed, hazmat incident at Pitt Meadows school

A hazardous materials incident at Davie Jones elementary forced the evacuation of at least six classrooms Thursday.

An exterior door at the Pitt Meadows school was pepper sprayed and eight students were exposed to it, according to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district. All parents were contact so the students could go home and clean up.

The students complained of irritation, and four were seen by paramedics out of precaution. All were able to remain at school.

School District No. 42 advised parents about the incident on its online portal.

Pitt Meadows firefighters and paramedics responded. Firefighters washed the door and said the spray had likely been applied earlier, possibly the night before, as it was dry.

Irena Pochop, with the school district, said the ambulance attendance was precautionary.

Classes are continuing and students and staff are all safe.

A similar incident occurred last year – the same door was pepper sprayed on April 26, and several students were treated and sent home.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating and said someone will know who is responsible.

“These types of pranks or incidents are really disruptive to school. If anyone has information about it, we’d like to hear from them,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca.

