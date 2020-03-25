IHIT is asking for anyone with information in the March 19, 2020 death of Stuart Schellenberg (pictured) to come forward. (IHIT photo)

Nothing to suggest recent homicide in Chilliwack was gang-related: IHIT

IHIT names Chilliwack victim, asks anyone with info about the March 19 incident to come forward

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has named the victim of the latest homicide in Chilliwack.

The body of 38-year-old Stuart Schellenberg was found inside his home on March 19, 2020 at 11:36 p.m., in the 9400-block of Chapman Road.

IHIT officers are now asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to come forward.

“Stuart Schellenberg’s homicide is not believed to be a random act,” says Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT. “There is nothing to suggest it is gang-related.”

Anyone from the public with information about the homicide is asked to call the IHIT info line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Although police initially reported the incident was thought to be targeted, IHIT officials are now saying there is no evidence to suggest it was “gang-related.”

First responders determined the death was a homicide.

IHIT continues to work alongside the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence in the case.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

