The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Bus crash closes Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve; unknown injuries

The highway is on a winter storm warning

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has declared a code orange after a passenger bus crash on the Okanagan Connector near Peachland at approximately 7:15p.m. on Dec. 24. The code is called during mass casualties and sets in motion a series of protocols to prepare the hospital for an influx of critically injured people. Additional hospital staff has been called in to manage the crash. People with minor injuries will be diverted to other hospitals in the region.

The number of passengers injured in the crash has not yet been confirmed. The situation is actively developing and the highway remains closed in both directions.

Original:

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions between Aspen Grove and Peachland.

Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove near the Loon Lake exit. An assessment is in progress but a passenger bus is involved.

According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.

BC Emergency Services are on site with multiple ground units and more on the way.

Black Press Media will keep up to date.

READ MORE: Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsDrivingOkanaganTraffictravelWinter

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three families mark Christmas together

Just Posted

Several letters promise cookies, and suggest that Santa get some rest after travelling the world in a day. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Grade 3er asks Santa for a cool million dollars

Student in Grade 4 and 5 at Harry Hooge Elementary share art and letters for Santa. (Special to The News)
Dear Santa: ‘I would like to have peace in this world’

Hundreds of people rely on programs like Rudolph’s Recycled Gift Shoppe from the Christmas hamper society to help out their family during the holidays, and the hamper volunteers never disappoint. (The News files)
IN OUR VIEW: A community that cares all year round

Sara Newitt was impressed with Mother Nature recently, when she blanket the area with beautiful looking frost. She snapped some picture during her morning drive to work along the Ford Road Detour in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frost blankets Pitt Meadows on an early winter morn