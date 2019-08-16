Surrey RCMP and IHIT are on the scene of a stabbing in South Surrey that left one man dead. (Tracy Holmes photo)

UPDATE: Arrest made in stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Police said victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

One person is in custody following a stabbing death in South Surrey, however the identity of the victim is still unknown.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed late Friday morning that a male has been arrested after a person was found in the 1700-block of 152 Street just after 3 a.m. suffering from stab wounds.

He succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was tracked by a police dog unit from the site where the victim was found to a nearby residence. That home is also behind yellow police tape this morning and remains an active crime scene.

Jang said the victim is still at the scene as investigators work to determine his identity.

Police believe it is possible that others may be involved and issued a plea to the public for more information.

Jang praised “the exemplary work” of the RCMP’s police dog services in picking up the track that led investigators to a suspect.

Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act, “based on the investigative theory in this initial phase.”

Meanwhile, a parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street remains cordoned off with yellow police tape, and a white Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tent can be seen in the parking lot’s entranceway, on the lot’s north side.

Access to 18 Avenue is blocked west of 152 Street to Southmere Crescent.

The stabbing is the third major police incident on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in the last two weeks. On Aug. 2, Hells Angel member Suminder Grewal was shot and killed in his vehicle while in a Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange.

The following Tuesday, Aug. 6, one man was airlifted to hospital after police, responding to a report of a fight, found him stabbed in the 900-block of 160 Street. Two people were later arrested in the Cloverdale area.

An area resident passing by this morning’s scene said he woke to sirens at 3:33 a.m. He declined to provide his name, but expressed concern the incidents are disconcerting.

“Getting closer to home,” he said. “I don’t really like this.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca

More to come…

Previous story
Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Just Posted

Dump truck flipped in Maple Ridge

Sitting on its roof near Silver Valley residential development

Record blueberry harvest predicted

Conditions have been perfect for growers in Fraser Valley

Birders’ feathers ruffled after cliff swallow nests destroyed in Pitt Meadows

The nests were on the north observation tower at the Pitt-Addington Marsh in Grant Narrows Park

Meadowridge grad will be working on Parliament Hill

Maple Ridge Sean Butler has been accepted into the Page Program

Letter: Let’s follow other cities and save our green spaces

Create a butterfly garden in Maple Ridge, “The Green City”

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

UPDATE: Arrest made in stabbing in South Surrey shopping district

Police said victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

Most Read