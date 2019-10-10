Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

Oscar Arfmann has been convicted of the 2017 fatal shooting of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Justice Carol Ross ruled today in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster that Arfmann, 67, is guilty of first-degree murder.

Crown and defence lawyers are set to discuss possible submissions regarding Arfmann’s mental state at the time of the killing. Arfmann’s lawyer has said he will seek an assessment to determine if Arfmann could be found not criminally responsible (NCR) due to mental illness.

An NCR ruling would mean that the judge believes that Arfmann did not have the capacity to appreciate his actions and know right from wrong at the time of the offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

Davidson, 53, was killed Nov. 6, 2017 when he was the first officer to arrive on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was charged the following day.

His trial began in late May and ended on Aug. 2.

Ross says she has no doubt that Arfmann was the driver of the stolen black Mustang that was at the scene of Davidson's shooting and that the rifle found in the vehicle belonged to Arfmann and was used in the shooting. — Vikki Hopes (@VikkiHopes) October 10, 2019

More to come …

