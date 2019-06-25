(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

  • Jun. 25, 2019 10:45 a.m.
  • News

A light plane veered off the runway and into a ditch at Langley Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

The white aircraft was nose-down, off the main runways, near the southwest corner of the airport on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at 10:22 and the lone occupant of the aircraft was not injured, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The pilot lost control of the airplane during takeoff. The plane suffered only minor damage.

Largy said the crash is considered so minor the Transportation Safety Board is not even starting an investigation.

Police, fire, and ambulances were on the scene in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

This is the second incident since last Friday, when a light plane crashed on farmland near the Newlands Golf Course south of the aiport after its engine failed.

Both occupants of that vehicle also walked away unharmed from the crash.

