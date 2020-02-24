VIDEO: Protesters block tracks in Maple Ridge

Protesters have gathered on the tracks by Port Haney Station in Maple Ridge.

Just after 4 p.m. around 15 protesters started setting up a blockade along the tracks by 226th Street and the Haney Bypass.

#WCE service suspended at this time due to protesters blocking the tracks. ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 25, 2020

Michael Meredith was stuck in traffic on his way home from work when he saw the protesters setting up two long tables across the tracks along with banner signs reading, “RCMP keep off of Wet’suwet’en land”.

Protesters have also set up two canopies along with camping chairs.

How are they allowed to just block off the West Coast Express commuter train like this @TransLink & @RidgeRCMP? How can people in #MapleRidge/#PittMeadows rely on public transit when they have to worry about this every other day? CC: @MarcDalton @marvinhunt4bc @CherylAshlie https://t.co/dkiBrbXnoJ — Brian Boyle Quon (@604BBQ) February 25, 2020

At least three motorists have yelled at the protesters, swearing at them to get off the tracks and get a life.

One woman on a moped stopped and attempted to rip down a sign.

TransLink has suspended all West Coast Express train service at this time.

“All West Coast Express trains heading eastbound from Waterfront to Mission will not run this afternoon due to protesters blocking tracks in the Port Haney area,” said Dan Mountain, TransLink spokesperson.

“We have been advised by police that we will not be able to run West Coast Express service today,” said Mountain adding that they are asking customers to use SkyTrain and bus instead.

A bus bridge is being set up, Mountain said, from Coquitlam Central Station to Mission.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience,” added Mountain.

Destiny Morris, one of the protesters with Red Braid Alliance, said the protesters will be there until the Ontario Provincial Police leave the protest site outside Belleville and the RCMP leave Wet’suwet’en land.

Destiny Morris with Red Braid Alliance shows her solidarity with the protesters. (Phil Melnychuk-THE NEWS)

Protesters block CP Rail and West Coast Express tracks in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk-THE NEWS)

Protesters block CP Rail and West Coast Express tracks in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk-THE NEWS)

Protesters block CP Rail and West Coast Express tracks in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk-THE NEWS)