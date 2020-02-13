Pipeline protesters have set up on eastbound tracks, just east of Pitt River, above Mary Hill Bypass. Colleen Flanagan – THE NEWS

Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows commuters are scrambling to find a way home Thursday afternoon, after protests near Canadian Pacific’s Pitt River rail bridge, shut down rail traffic.

“We have been advised by Canadian Pacific Railway Police that we will not be able to run any more West Coast Express service today,” TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said. All eastbound West Coast Express trains from Waterfront to Mission, have been cancelled for Thursday afternoon.

Protesters have set up on the eastbound track, just west of the bridge.

Instead, TransLink is asking commuters to use SkyTrain and bus service instead. Additional buses could be added to get commuters home, with details to follow.

TransLink is recommending customers who normally use West Coast Express east of Coquitlam, to take SkyTrain to Coquitlam Central Station. From there, they can take the 701 bus or the new R3 RapidBus to Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge.

There’s also a 701 bus that runs from Haney Place to Mission but it doesn’t run frequently.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience,” Drews said.

TransLink will also announce later if Friday morning’s westbound trains to Vancouver will be affected.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Maple Ridge boy on Variety show of Hearts Telethon

Nicolas Schwuchow, 7, appeared on the telethon on Sunday

Wildcat wrestlers claw their way to three zone golds

Teare-Cunningham, Sawada and Tuck claim top spots at North Fraser Zones in Maple Ridge

January home sales surge in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Number of listings hitting the market are slowing down

Ridge Meadows RCMP initiative results in fewer impaired driving deaths

Project Domino Effect performed 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Surrey council denies motion to delay policing transition and seek First Nations consultation

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke called for suspension of policing transition process, arguing First Nations weren’t consulted

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

Time is up for downtown Chilliwack’s iconic clock tower

Five Corners landmark to be refurbished over the weekend at the end of its life

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read