Officers execute a search warrant at house along Lougheed Highway by Laity Street

Police officers dressed in camouflage executed a search warrant at a house on Lougheed Highway near Maple Ridge Cemetery on Tuesday.

Police were called close to 5 p.m. and as many as five police vehicles responded, including two large white vans, from which the officers carrying guns and wearing camouflage exited.

Investigators remained on scene as of 5:30 p.m.

One westbound lane of the highway was closed in the area where a police car was parked.

• More to follow.