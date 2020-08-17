Emergency crews were at the scene of a reported drowning incident near Hale Creek Recreation Site outside of Harrison Hot Springs this weekend. Search and Rescue as well as an RCMP dive team are on the scene as of Monday morning. (Contributed Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

BREAKING: RCMP searching after reported Harrison Lake drowning

Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting

The RCMP dive team has asked the public to avoid the area near the Hale Creek Recreation Site on Monday (August 17) morning following reports of a drowning incident this weekend on the west side of Harrison Lake. A body recovery operation is reportedly under way.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers and EHS personnel have been called to the scene as well.

READ ALSO: With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

READ ALSO: Student from India drowned at Cultus Lake Saturday

More to come.

