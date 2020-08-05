Emergency crews were on scene in Harrison Hot Springs to transport a reported stabbing victim to hospital on Wednesday evening. (Contributed Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

BREAKING: Reported stabbing in Harrison Hot Springs

Police chase ran through Agassiz, witnesses say

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported stabbing at Killer Cove Marina in Harrison Hot Springs at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday (August 5) evening.

According to emergency scanner information, four RCMP unites and two EHS units were en route with a Medevac helicopter being dispatched as well. Witnesses report police chasing two vehicles – a white Jeep and and old white Chrysler through Agassiz.

The victim has reportedly been transferred to the Medevac helicopter and the Agassiz Fire Department was present to assist.

More to come.

