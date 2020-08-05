BREAKING: Reported stabbing in Harrison Hot Springs

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported stabbing at Killer Cove Marina in Harrison Hot Springs at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday (August 5) evening.

According to emergency scanner information, four RCMP unites and two EHS units were en route with a Medevac helicopter being dispatched as well. Witnesses report police chasing two vehicles – a white Jeep and and old white Chrysler through Agassiz.

The victim has reportedly been transferred to the Medevac helicopter and the Agassiz Fire Department was present to assist.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.