Education minister Rob Fleming and Premier John Horgan talking to kids following an announcement for a 200-seat addition at Sullivan Elementary on April 18. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

B.C. youth won’t be returning back to the classroom Sept. 8 as planned amid growing concerns that teachers need more time to prepare for the “new normal” of schooling due to the ongoing pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming told reporters on Tuesday (Aug. 11) that work is still being done to determine exactly when kids will be back in class, according to media reports.

He said it’s important that school staff have at least a few days before kids return to classrooms.

More information are expected through a formal announcement in about a week.

Black Press Media has reached out to the ministry for further details.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

corona

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices
Next story
VIDEO: Person falls from roof in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

VIDEO: Person falls from roof in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance en route

Black bear sighting reported in Pitt Meadows

Dogs should be leashed outdoors at all times, City says

Landlord took family’s front door and windows

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

Falls Prevention Clinics virtual for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors

Self referrals are being accepted

$45K in donations received after Pitt Meadows woman, man die in Tulameen

Sarah MacDermid, 31, and Casey Bussiere, 37, died August long weekend

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Fraser Valley Bandits reflect on 2020 turnaround

Abbotsford-based CEBL team goes from worst to almost first at Summer Series

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Most Read