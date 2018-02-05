Breaking: Ridge RCMP to annouce arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Motorcyclist was killed in head-on collision on Lougheed Highway at 287th St. in Maple Ridge.

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, of Maple Ridge, was killed when the motorcycle she was riding was in a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway in September. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP will announce further details on Tuesday about an arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run this past September.

The announcement takes place at 10 a.m. in the boardroom of the Randy Herman Centre For Community Safety, Ridge Meadows RCMP Detachment, 11990 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

The victim’s family will be present, RCMP said.

In September, a motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway at 287th Street in east Maple Ridge.

The motorcycle rider was identified as Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, a 48-year-old mother and grandmother. She was on her way back from dinner, riding her Harley-Davidson with friends, according to her son, Rob Jeglum.

She was travelling westbound on the road at the time of the collision, about 9:45 p.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Tony Farahbakhchian said at the time that the vehicle involved left the scene and was later located, but the driver has not been found.