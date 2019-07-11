UPDATE: Shots ring out in residential Lower Mainland neighbourhood

Video cameras on the property in question can be seen nailed to the trees, signs on the fence warning of surveillance. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Langley Mounties are confirming gunfire rang out in Willoughby this afternoon in what is likely a drug-related or targetted incident, but no one was injured.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Langley RCMP were dispatched to the area after reports of shots fired in the residential neighbourhood, said Cpl. Craig van Herk.

“Officers immediately responded to the area and were directed to an older acreage property set back from the road where the shots were fired,” he explained.

Police entered the residence and confirmed no one was hurt, but several men were seen running from the house – southbound on 204th Street from 80th Avenue.

A section of 80th Avenue was closed to all traffic between 202A and 206A Streets but has since been re-opened.

Air One, Lower Mainland Police Dog Services, the Emergency Response Team, and plain clothes officers have attended to assist with this “unfolding event.”

“At this very early stage of the investigation, it is believed this incident is both targeted and drug related,” he said, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online to www.solvecrime.ca.

• Stay tuned for more as it comes available

 

Police investigate shots fired in Willoughby neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

