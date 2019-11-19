Breaking: Single vehicle accident shuts down Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Single vehicle into a pole by 220 Street

Lougheed Highway is shut down for a single vehicle accident just east of 216 Street. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Lougheed Highway is shut down in both directions after a single vehicle accident into a pole.

The accident happened just before noon on Tuesday just east of 216 Street.

A lamp standard is down and a hydro pole is potentially energized.

Lougheed Hwy closed in both directions between 216th and 222nd due to a collision which has impacted a power pole. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/wELmATmhMT — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) November 19, 2019

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

