Breaking: Single vehicle accident shuts down Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Lougheed Highway is shut down in both directions after a single vehicle accident into a pole.
The accident happened just before noon on Tuesday just east of 216 Street.
A lamp standard is down and a hydro pole is potentially energized.
Lougheed Hwy closed in both directions between 216th and 222nd due to a collision which has impacted a power pole. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/wELmATmhMT
One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.
