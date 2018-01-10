UPDATED: Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

The province is spending $3.6 million to purchase property on Burnett Street for a supportive housing and emergency shelter facility. (Google Maps)

The provincial government has announced a new location to build a supportive housing and emergency shelter facility in Maple Ridge, as well as which organization will operate it, and the addition of modular housing for the homeless.

The province, according to reports on Wednesday, is spending $3.6 million to purchase property in the 11000-block of Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds.

That facility will be run by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, which will move its shelter, currently located at 22188 Lougheed Highway, to the new site. The current Salvation Army location is to be used to expand the Haney Bypass.

Chris Bossley, who volunteers at Anita Place Tent City and administers its Facebook page, lives in the area of the proposed location, behind an oil change business, said homeless people are known to gather there already.

“I think it’s a great location,” she said.

“I walk my dog through there all the time,” Bossley added. “It’s an informal gathering place for homeless people already, at leas before Anita Place Tent City was established.”

Grant Contois, who operates Mr. Quick Express Care at 22855 Lougheed Highway, beside the proposed location, was part of a delegation of downtown businesses that complained to council in October about crime and safety issues stemming from the homeless camp.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said the province didn’t consult the city about the location for the new facility and didn’t know many details about the announcement, but said more information was expected Thursday.

“We are waiting for more information now,” she said. “The city wasn’t involved in the site selection.”

She didn’t know if the province was still planning to consult with the public about the proposal, nor whether the new facility will operate on an abstinence or low-barrier model.

“We have no details on that.”

The province is also allocating $15 million to an affordable rental housing project being discussed with Maple Ridge on property the city owns at 21375 Lougheed Hwy., for housing and supports for families and seniors.

That property, next to Maple Ridge Cemetery, was initially purchased for the supportive housing facility, but met with much community backlash, as was a previous proposal to buy the Quality Inn for the same purpose.

A new modular housing project is also being planned to house the homeless, including those at the homeless camp on St. Anne Avenue.

Furthermore, the province will increase support for mental health and addictions care in Maple Ridge through the Intensive Case Management Team.

Last March, then-MLAs Doug Bing and Marc Dalton announced funding for a new intensive case management team, to help find homes for 40 high-needs people who’d been staying at RainCity Housing’s temporary homeless shelter on Lougheed Highway for 18 months.

That shelter initially opened to clear a homeless camp on Cliff Avenue.