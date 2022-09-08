BREAKING: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland this week. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

Notable people reacting to the news of her death:

A statement from His Majesty His King: pic.twitter.com/c1fivUrUPH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

A statement from the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia: The full statement can be read at: https://t.co/6COo8fsdqo pic.twitter.com/6h3Gm4xPSH — Janet Austin (@LGJanetAustin) September 8, 2022

Mourning the loss of of one of the world’s most distinguished women. Incredible resilience, dignity,an ability to roll with change that came hard and fast throughout her long reign. Meeting her as part of the Queens Canopy Initiative was a highlight of my career. #Queen — Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) September 8, 2022

Girl Guides of Canada expresses our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today we remember her dedication to public service – truly taking action for a better world and encompassing the Guiding Promise throughout her life. pic.twitter.com/XMk87CEx4O — Girl Guides of Canada (@girlguidesofcan) September 8, 2022

– With files from The Canadian Press

Breaking News