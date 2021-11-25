UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: The city-wide lockdown has been lifted in Vanderhoof and a suspect has been arrested, police confirm.

––

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vanderhoof is under a city-wide lockdown due to an active shooter who shot at the RCMP detachment Thursday.

Those in Vanderhoof area are being asked to stay inside and shelter, lock doors and refrain from leaving their home and business at this time.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

WL McLeod Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School are on lockdown until further notice, school officials have confirmed.

According to one witness, shortly after 12:15 p.m., a man could be seen driving up to the detachment carrying a long gun before shots could be heard.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab. Anyone who sees the suspect or his vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

More to come.

